Heidi Drexler likes to tell stories.
The born-and-raised Kirkwoodian has been a professional photographer for the past 13 years. A specialist in lifestyle branding, Drexler helps small businesses bring their products to life using her visual medium.
But when the coronavirus pandemic rolled around, Drexler found herself exploring different ways to keep her photography business alive.
“I have to post content with my latest job to stay relevant and keep people remembering me. When this quarantine started and I wasn’t working, I looked around and said, ‘ok, I’ll take pictures of my house.' But I have a pretty small house so I ran out of that stuff really fast,” said Drexler. “So I made some cookies for my son and I styled it as if I was shooting for the company that made them. Then I had an idea.”
Over the next 18 days, Drexler embarked on a mission to keep her “creative juices” in check while keeping her photography skills sharp. At the end, she had compiled a photography-driven cookbook she calls “Shelter & Plates.”
The process started with organizing the recipes Drexler wanted to share with her family for generations to come.
“I wanted recipes that meant something to my kids and to me. It’s all stuff from my mom or grandma or friends,” said Drexler. “I envisioned my grandchildren talking about this time and this pandemic and history in the making and how I would want my kids to remember it … I didn’t want them to see me scared or anxious. I wanted it to be as much fun as we could have.”
After organizing her recipes, Drexler spent the next two-and-a-half weeks cooking up a storm. Some of the food went to her hungry teenage boys; other meals went to friends or family as surprise porch deliveries. But before it was eaten or given away, Drexler arranged her recipes as she would for a lifestyle brand shoot — in a way that tells a story.
As she worked, Drexler posted her pictures and recipes to her Instagram @HeidiDrexlerPhotography, where she was delighted to see her fans participating alongside her.
“People would make my recipes and send pictures of themselves cooking. It was a fun thing we all went through together,” Drexler said.
“Shelter & Plates” contains 40 colorful recipes and pictures. Drexler is selling digital and physical copies of the book on her website, HeidiDrexlerPhotography.com. Copies are also available at Story Seven in Webster Groves, 7 N. Gore Ave.
The recipes are organized into several categories — breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, sauces and sides. Drexler said while there’s “no real theme” to her selections, readers can expect lots of New England food, inspired by her yearly family trips to Cape Cod, as well as her Christmas morning Eggs Benedict.
I’m a photographer. That’s my passion. I did not go to culinary school but I’m a good cook and I enjoy cooking. To me, it’s more about finding a way to be creative and hopefully inspiring people,” said Drexler.