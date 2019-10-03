Kellerman Sr., Robert “Bob” Eugene, age 87, of Reeds Spring, Missouri, passed away Sept. 13, 2019. He was born May 5, 1932, in Flat River, Missouri, the son of William and Virginia (Forrester) Kellerman. Bob was joined in marriage Dec. 24, 1955, to Thelma Louise Hull. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Bob proudly served our country as a Captain in the U.S Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #0637. Bob stayed busy with many projects. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, traveling with his wife Louise, and going to horse races and casinos. Bob will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Eugene Kellerman, Jr.; and his brothers and sisters: Thelma Jordan, William Kellerman, John Kellerman, Dorothy Asher, and Charles Kellerman.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Louise Kellerman of Reeds Spring, Missouri; a son, James Mark Kellerman Sr. and significant other Donna Godi of Kirkwood, Missouri; his grandchildren: James Mark Kellerman, Jr. of St. Louis, Adam Joseph Kellerman and wife Jasmina of St. Louis; and a great-granddaughter, Annabelle Kellerman of St. Louis.
Inurnment with full military honors will be held at noon, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org, or Integrity Hospice for all their help and support. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.