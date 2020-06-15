Rabbi James Stone Goodman recently announced the release of “Dressed for Class,” a collection of songs, poetry, and music produced by local musical group Brothers Lazaroff. Listen to the album here.
“Dressed for Class” is a collection of songs, poems, and meditations born out of "ecstatic joy and devastating pain."
“Some of these pieces began as poetry. They all began in the mystery of creation when I might have thought I did not have a source for such creativity," said Stone Goodman. "You will hear a lot about teachers, inspirations, influences. Also beloveds. All my beloveds — I am carrying them; they are carrying me.”