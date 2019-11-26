Glendale police have made an arrest in a recent home invasion case thanks to tips that came in after home security camera footage of the suspect was widely publicized.
Kenneth Lamont Redden, 36, of the 1200 block of Bristol Lane in St. Louis, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 26, with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action stemming from an armed home invasion in Glendale on Nov. 16, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. His bond has been set at $250,000.
Redden has a criminal history that includes prior charges of robbery, armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics violations. Redden is currently on parole. He was released in April 2019 after serving prison time for weapons and narcotics violations.
“This arrest is the result of a team effort of several metropolitan law enforcement agencies,” Glendale Police Chief Jeffrey Beaton said. “We are very thankful for the assistance we received at the scene the day of the incident from the Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill and St. Ann Police Departments. We are especially thankful for the assistance provided by the Kirkwood, St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan Police departments, as well as our federal law enforcement partners and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,”
Redden is alleged to have committed the armed robbery in Glendale in the 700 block of Bismark Avenue at roughly 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. It was captured on a home security camera when he approached another house in the area about an hour earlier. In both incidents, he told homeowners he was looking for his lost dog, according to Glendale police.
The burglary on Bismark began when Redden knocked on the residents’ front door, said his dog had gotten out and asked to use the phone, according to Capt. Bob Catlett, assistant chief of police for the Glendale Police Department.
A man and woman were home at the time, and the couple’s 4-year-child was asleep in the car in the driveway. As the man who answered the door tried to hand him the phone, Redden showed a gun, forced his way into the home and demanded cash and jewelry, Catlett said.
The man and his wife weren’t harmed, but Redden made them lie face down while he fled, according to police. Their child was still in the car sleeping, undisturbed.
Redden is also believed to have approached at least two homes a little over a mile away in the 800 block of Glen Elm Drive about an hour before the burglary on Bismark Avenue. In those instances, he also used the rouse that he was looking for his lost dog.
A resident on Glen Elm Drive said the man parked in front of his house in what he believed to be a black Jeep Patriot, approached the front door and said someone had stolen his dogs, Catlett said.
In that incident, the resident did not open the door. When the resident suggested that the man call police, the suspect then left in the black Jeep. The resident’s security system captured the man on video.
Catlett said the resident on Glen Elm Drive gave police the video after learning of the armed robbery on Bismark earlier that day via social media. When police showed the video to the victims of the armed robbery on Bismark, they confirmed it was the same man who had forced his way into their home, according to Catlett.
The release of the video led police to Redden’s arrest on Tuesday, Nov. 26.