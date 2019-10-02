Seniors Maurion Clemons and Kameron Yancey recall days as eight-year-olds, running on the Webster Groves High School sidelines during the 2009 Class 5 Missouri State Championship football season.
A decade later Clemons and Yancey are among Webster Groves' key players as they try to restore the Statesmen's winning tradition. The Statesmen won their second straight game with a 48-7 mercy-rule victory over Ritenour at Moss Field on Sept. 27. The Statesmen snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 41-20 win over Pattonville on Sept. 20 at Moss Field.
"It was great," Clemons said. "I hadn't had that feeling in about two years. It feels good to have one."
During the losing streak, Webster Groves Coach Cliff Ice said the players had to endure criticism from their classmates.
"I'm most proud of them staying there and persevering and sticking with it," Ice said. "Now they're starting to enjoy the fun part of high school football."
