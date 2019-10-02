A celebration of the landscape art of Bryan Haynes, as well as the subject of his work, the Missouri countryside, will take place at the Kirkwood Train Station from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.
"The Kirkwood Train Station is the railroad gateway to Missouri's beautiful backyard, so it is completely appropriate to have a celebration here," said Dan Burkhardt, who heads the organization known as Magnificent Missouri.
Magnificent Missouri has a mission to conserve and increase appreciation of the Katy Trail and the last 100 miles of the Missouri River Valley through education programs, entertainment events and collaborative projects.
Artist and illustrator Haynes, a 1978 graduate of Kirkwood High School, has been doing river scenery for decades. Haynes now has a studio and gallery in Washington, Mo., a historic railroad town much like his native Kirkwood.
