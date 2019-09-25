A journey that began in February 2010 and ended on June 1, 2019, was explored on Sept. 12 by the Alliance for Interracial Dignity at a community meeting at Douglass Manor in Webster Groves.
On June 1 in Barbre Park, the monument, "Ascension," was dedicated to commemorate the black history of North Webster.
Stones from the demolished Rock Hill Presbyterian Church comprise the base of the monument, which was sculpted by Preston Jackson, professor emeritus from the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.
"This project has been in the hearts of North Webster citizens for a long time," North Webster Neighborhood Coalition committee member Kevin Brackens said. "However, this didn't happen by accident. "When the right people come together for the right reasons, good things happen."
