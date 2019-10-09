A dozen vocational education students start their Fridays at Hixson Middle School by providing teachers and staff with what they need to get their eyes open for the day. They "clock in" using an app on their teacher's personal device and snap into action that keeps them busy for the first two hours of the school day.
Jenny Melloway's class runs "coffee cart," a program that not only keeps the caffeine flowing for staff and visitors but provides an ongoing life-skills experience for her seventh- and eighth-grade students.
The coffee cart program was seeded by a grant from the Hixson PTO, and revenues generated flow back into the business. The students don't receive any stipend for their work, but the benefits are more than just the vocational experience.
"They build relationship with the general-education students and they know they're popular," said District Public Relations Director Cathy Vespereny. "They exchange high fives with the other kids, there's a lot of camaraderie."
