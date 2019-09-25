Holy cow! Jiminy Cricket! Sarah Schlafly of Des Peres wants us to kick the red meat burger habit in favor of incorporating a little more cricket into our daily diet. She is issuing a Cricket Challenge in the Gateway City.
"The idea behind the exciting Cricket Challenge is to dare St. Louisans to try a dish or beverage made with powdered crickets," said Schlafly, CEO of her company named Mighty Cricket. "The idea is to put St. Louis on the map for innovation in sustainable food choices."
Schlafly has enlisted more than 50 food businesses that have agreed to be on board with the Cricket Challenge, including eateries such as Amigos Cantina, Layla, Symbowl, Schlafly Bottleworks, The Blue Duck and all FroYo Premium Yogurt locations.
