Kirkwood's Francis Scheidegger Recycling Depository is not only the last surviving facility of its kind in St. Louis County, but it also is a working memorial to the man who founded it and for whom it is named: Francis Scheidegger.
Scheidegger served on the Kirkwood City Council from 1964 to 1992. He was known for his genial temperament, his bow tie, his bagged lunches (never without a generous dollop of honey from his own hives) and his firm convictions - sometimes eccentric, but always well-reasoned and absolutely sincere.
Among his opinions, none was more dear to Scheidegger than his devotion to the cause of recycling. In 1971, Scheidegger decided to put his principles to work, and cobbled together a makeshift recycling center ("depository" was his preferred designation, which has stuck) on the parking lot of the former McDonnell's Market.
"He got barrels - I don't know how he got this connection - from somebody associated with the Salvation Army, and you were supposed to put clear, brown and green glass into different barrels," recalls daughter Joan Todd. "That's how it started."
Read more of Dennis Hannon's story renewing a part of Kirkwood's history in this week's edition of the Webster-Kirkwood Times newspaper, delivered to homes and newsstands this (and every) Friday!