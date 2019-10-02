In 1990 I was into participatory journalism. So, when the Times asked me as a cub reporter to write some feature stories about businesses in the readership area, I naturally gravitated to South County, where I grew up, and a tattoo shop, Craig's Tattoos at 341 Lemay Ferry Road in Lemay.
Decades ago, I sat down in the barbershop-like chair and let Craig Shutzius carve a Hopi Indian symbol in my right shoulder while the Times photographer snapped pics for the story. Nearly 30 years later, my tattoo is a faded blob, but Shutzius and the tattoo shop are still inking away.
"I've been doing this for 41 years, and I've seen everything," Shutzius said, his frame a little withered but still looking the same after a few bouts with cancer.
Today, the United States is the third most tatted nation in the world, only behind Italy and Sweden. About 47% of Americans have tattoos, and that number is driven primarily by millenials, the most tatted generation ever.
