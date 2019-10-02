Nick Fjone has helped veterans address physical and mental difficulties for four years at Jefferson Barracks. An equine therapy program volunteer, he knows first-hand how a four-hooved animal can help with vets' healing.
"Therapeutic horsemanship is just a proven remedy for so many issues," said Fjone. "Therapy can involve grooming, feeding, leading and caring for the horses and it reduces stress and just improves overall health."
A veteran himself, Fjone knows a little bit about stress, post-traumatic syndrome and the effects of combat. He served in the infantry in Vietnam in 1969-1970 and was in such hot spots as Hue and the Iron Triangle 20 miles north of Saigon.
Veterans recovering from trauma, substance abuse or depression often comment on their surprise at being able to bond with something so big. Because of past experiences, they never thought they could ever again feel that connection with another living being.
