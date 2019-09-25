Police officers, corrections officers, mental health experts, parents, grandparents and students converged on Lindbergh High School Sept. 19 for a series of community opioid meetings.
Called "Step Up and Crush Opioids" and sponsored by STL Crush and Step Up of St. Louis, adults and teens gathered in the new cafeteria to listen to Det. Melody Quinn, with the St. Louis County Police Opioid Prevention Initiative. She gave a detailed, hour-long presentation on the county's opioid prevention initiative.
"Seventy-two-thousand Americans- that is an entire football stadium of people gone in one year," Quinn said, referring to the number of people who died in 2017 from drug overdoses. Slightly more than 46,000 of those deaths related to opioids.
