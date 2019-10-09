A pair of brothers is hoping to open "one of many" craft beer and barbecue specialty shops at 3880 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills, a storefront most recently occupied by the Goodnite Rooms baby furniture store.
Daniel and Jeff Gustafson presented a petition for a conditional-use permit to the Sunset Hills Planning and Zoning Commission last Tuesday. The business would be called Beer Sauce Shop and would be the second in the St. Louis metro area, the first having opened in St. Peters in 2017.
"We're going to have a 1950s backyard barbecue theme," said Daniel Gustafson. The shop would sell local craft beers and whiskeys, barbecue sauces and rubs and accessories.
