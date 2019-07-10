The PRIME TIMES SENIOR EXPO is almost here! Head over to the Holiday Inn SW-Route 66 next Thursday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, to visit local vendors. All of the details are in this week's papers.

Here's what else you'll find:

Webster-Kirkwood Times

  • July 4 Fireworks Mishap In Webster Groves

  • Squirrels: Friends Or Foes? The Latest By Don Corrigan

  • Concern Over Deer In Des Peres 

Deer

Deer continue to be a problem for residents of Des Peres. file photo

 

South County Times

  • Hazardous Sinkholes In Fenton Fixed

  • Medical Cannabis Coming To Missouri

  • Show-Me Ice Cream Girl Visits With Crestwood Mayor

Taylor with Mayor Mabie

Taylor Duncan, 6, shares an ice cream with Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie. Taylor, from Waynesville, is on a mission to meet with 950 mayors of Missouri. Grant Mabie was the 123rd mayor with whom Taylor visited.

 

West End Word

  • Left Bank Books Celebrates 50 Years

  • Loop Trolley Co. Taking Long View Regarding Ridership

  • U.S. Chess Championships In The Central West End

Left Bank Books - Kleindienst

Left Bank Books co-owner Kris Kleindienst said that while the store has grown over the past 50 years, its mission remains the same – “to spark public conversation by curating an intelligent, relevant, culturally diverse selection of books.”  photo by Ursula Ruhl

 