Through this gigantic, blue eyeball, (Tony) Tasset creates tension as the sculpture stares - larger than life - across the landscape and back at the viewer. Modeled after Tasset's own eye, the never-blinking, constantly conscious piece watches over Laumeier day and night. The human eye is simultaneously unique, individual and emblematic; by focusing on a key part of the body, Tasset speaks to a commonality among us, addressing how we engage and perceive each other while concurrently asserting a prophetic, perhaps even omniscient, presence. • Photo by Diana Linsley