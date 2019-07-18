Internationally acclaimed architect Jeanne Gang has designed "100 Above the Park," taking shape at 100 N. Kingshighway. The building will house what developers describe as eco-friendly, luxury apartments, and is scheduled for completion in summer 2020. It will have stunning views of Forest Park and the Central West End. photo by Diana Linsley
