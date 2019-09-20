Missouri Gov. Mike Parson revealed his plans to address gun violence in St. Louis city during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 19. Starting Oct. 1, he plans to commit 25 state personnel to support task forces and other operations with the directive of curbing gun crimes.
“As Governor and a former law enforcement officer for 22 years, protecting the citizens of our state is of utmost importance to my administration. We know we have a serious problem with violent crime that must be addressed,” Governor Parson said. “After meeting with leaders and organizations at all levels over the past months, we have rolled up our sleeves, gotten to work, and identified the immediate actions we at the state level can take to help get violent criminals off our streets.”
Task forces and initiatives are:
- The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Strike Force, which works to protect communities and combat the growing number of violent crimes involving firearms, explosives, arson, and alcohol and tobacco products.
- The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which combines the efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the most dangerous fugitives and assist in high profile investigations.
- The Mission SAVE (Strike Against Violence Early) Task Force, which targets the most violent individuals while also working on long-term drug investigations around organized crime and gang activity.
- Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) interstate surges, which will take place on interstates throughout St. Louis City and are intended to apprehend violent criminals, remove them from the interstates and free up local officers to patrol other high-crime areas.
- The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which will assist with federal-level gun and drug cases.
- Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Funding, which will be used to support Victim Service Days through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. VOCA funds will also potentially support additional victim advocates in the area.
- Probation and Parole Police, which are currently working with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) on a heightened supervision program for violent offenders.
“This plan and the state resources we’re committing to it are based on a series of very constructive meetings and ongoing conversations we’ve had with law enforcement leaders, prosecutors, and community leaders in St. Louis,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “We are committed to working with our local and federal partners and citizens interested in reducing violent crime in the region.”
Parson first mentioned a comprehensive plan to reduce crime following a summit with Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The closed-door meeting followed with a brief press conference, during which Parson and Page suggested a solution would be available soon. The summit was criticised for its exclusion of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, two African-Americans many considered crucial to the topic of violence which disproportionately affects people of color.