by Mitch Schneider
A recent decision by the University City School District Board of Education not to declare one of the district’s buildings as surplus property has left some people wondering about the potential impact on a proposed development along Olive Boulevard.
On Sept. 19, the board considered a resolution to declare the district’s McNair Building at 8136 Groby Road as surplus property. The board voted 4-3 in favor; however, five votes were needed for the resolution to pass. A passing vote would have allowed the district to put the building up for potential sale.
The result of the vote puts in question the future of the Torah Prep School Girls Division. The school is located at 8659 Olive Blvd in University City, which falls within the boundaries of a 50 acre redevelopment project proposed by Novus Development. The project runs from I-170 to McKnight/Woodson, with Olive as its axis. Novus officials have said that the existing Torah Prep building would be demolished if the project is approved and proceeds. The City Council of University City approved a redevelopment agreement for the project over the summer.
During the meeting, district staff showed information demonstrating that the programs and departments could be moved to other buildings in the district, or to new leased locations in the city. They also showed that there is room in other district buildings for much of the programming, due in part to available space as district enrollment has steadily declined for several years.
More than 20 residents spoke during the meeting, both for and against the surplus declaration. Some saw a surplus declaration and sale as good solution for an older, deteriorating building that and that a sale could bring much needed money for the district. Those opposed said they the building is not underused and that it could be used more if district enrollment goes up.
Torah Prep was never directly mentioned during the meeting, but several residents did speak of the potential impact to the “Jewish community.” Novus officials offered to buy McNair in 2018, while acknowledging it as an important potential site for Torah Prep.
Jonathan Browne, president of Novus, was in attendance at the meeting and originally planned to speak, but ultimately did not.
When contacted by e-mail after the meeting, Browne responded, “The purchase of McNair was an attempt to find a replacement facility for the Torah Prep school displacement while simultaneously putting cash in the hands of the school district on the front end, to supplement the windfall of increased real estate tax revenue on the back end of the TIF. We hope the school district will reconsider after review of all terms.”
The city’s TIF Commission approved $70.5 million in TIF for the project in Sept. 2018. The project, expected to be anchored by a Costco, has total cost of approximately $190 million.
Nancy Cambria, the school district’s director of communication, said that reintroducing a resolution on deeming the building surplus is at the School Board’s discretion. It is not currently on an agenda.
The McNair Building currently serves as the the district’s administration building and also houses several other functions including the Liberman Learning Center, which is the district’s alternative high school program. It also houses adult literacy and education programs.