So let’s start today with three indisputable facts upon which we can all agree on:
Fact #1: The U.S. Army has 10 bases named after confederate generals.
Fact #2: Of the nation’s nearly 800 military installations, NONE are named after women.
Fact #3: Not a single one.
I will now take your questions.
Q: Are you suggesting what I think you’re suggesting?
A: If you think I’m suggesting that the 10 confederate bases be immediately renamed after women, then NO. That’s not what I’m suggesting.
Q: Huh? Wait. Then what are you suggesting?
A: Don’t get me wrong. We should absolutely do this. And now would be an appropriate time, considering it’s the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment and women’s suffrage and all.
Q: And so….?
A: Who could possibly complain? Those 10 army bases represent barely 1% of all the U.S. military installations worldwide. Surely there are plenty of other inappropriately named places that can be renamed for deserving people. Plus, think of all the empty pedestals where all the confederate and Christopher Columbus statues once stood. We’re going to need new people to honor there, too. Honestly, there should be more than enough to go around.
Q: So the problem is … what?
A: One of the 10 confederate forts should definitely be renamed after Harriet Tubman, the escaped slave who later helped free more than 700 other slaves. The only question is, what do we call it? Fort Harriet? Camp Tubman? The Harriet Tubman Proving Grounds?
Q: But don’t military bases have to be named after generals and military heroes?
A: Says who? Besides, Harriet WAS a military hero. She served as an Army scout and spy during the Civil War. More importantly, she was SUPPOSED to have her face printed on the $20 bill this year. That is, until a certain U.S. Treasury Secretary moved the release date back eight years. I mean, come on. Harriet Tubman definitely deserves a fort.
Q: Who else?
A: I think the Aretha Franklin Camp R.E.S.P.E.C.T. would send a strong message. The Mary Tyler Moore Peace Center also has a nice ring to it.
Q: Mary Tyler Moore?
A: She could turn the world on with her smile. Look at our foreign relations right now. We could use that. And let’s not forget the recent Nerinx Hall graduate who just single-handedly convinced Merriam-Webster dictionary to rewrite its definition of racism. She deserves a statue somewhere.
Q: Ok, so then why don’t you support a top-to-bottom renaming effort?
A: I do. It’s just that it might detract from other things. I mean, we are still in the middle of a pandemic. There’s record unemployment and social unrest. The Webster pool isn’t open.
Q: So what do you suggest?
A: I suggest we assign this renaming project to the nation’s school children. I trust them to do the right thing.