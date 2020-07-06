Maxine Fuerst

Fuerst, Maxine, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2020, at the age of 87.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Fenton Crossing Bible Chapel, 855 Gregory Lane, Fenton, MO, 63026. All are welcome to a luncheon immediately following the service. A curbside burial will follow for immediate family members at Sunset Burial Park.
Maxine was born in Grayville, Illinois, to Edson and Elsie Shaw. Being married to Gus in 1961 brought three children, whom she loved more than life. She was an artistic seamstress and pattern maker, who designed and made everything from boat covers to wedding gowns. She was also crafty and entrepreneurial, for she tried one craft after another until she found her trademark: hand-made smocked dresses. With that, she started a business with a friend called Love ‘N Stitches, where her dresses were showcased and sold in two retail locations: Clayton and in the Hoffman-Ward House in Kirkwood, Missouri. She was a woman of many talents, but especially enjoyed dancing, baking, and painting alongside television artist Bob Ross. She lived a modest life valuing people over possessions and will be best remembered for her caring, giving, selfless character as she devoted herself to the betterment of her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents and each of her 12 siblings. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brother-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all those who loved, cared for and encouraged Maxine through the years.