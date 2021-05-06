A man driving a stolen vehicle who caused a multi-vehicle crash that injured eight people after running a red light at the intersection of Watson and Laclede Station roads Wednesday, May 5, is now facing several charges. The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash.
Jacob Spear, 26, of the 7700 block of Dittmer Road in Dittmer, Missouri, was charged Thursday, May 6, with seven counts of assault, according to court records. He is being held on a $200,000 cash only bond.
The St. Louis County Police Department said Spear was driving a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria, which had been stolen last month from south St. Louis County, when a Shrewsbury police officer attempted to stop him Wednesday morning, May 5, after violating a traffic signal on Watson Road.
When the officer activated his emergency lights, Spear fled westbound on Watson Road at a high rate of speed, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. Because Spear fled, the officer turned off his emergency lights and turned onto Wimbledon Drive, ending an attempt to stop him.
Spear continued to flee westbound on Watson Road and ran a red light at the intersection of Watson and Laclede Station roads, which caused the multi-vehicle crash, police said.
Four people who were in the car Spear was driving suffered serious physical injuries as a result of the crash. Three other people, who were occupants of other vehicles involved in the crash, were also injured. In total, eight people — including Spear — were conveyed to area hospitals for treatment, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.