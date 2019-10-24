Vehicle thefts have spiked this year across the Webster-Kirkwood Times readership area, with more than 100 cases to date. Slightly more than 40% of those have occurred in Kirkwood. In addition, there has been a sharp rise in items being stolen from inside vehicles.
"We have had six (10 as of Oct. 11) stolen vehicles so far this year in the City of Glendale," said Police Chief Jeffrey Beaton. "This is up from last year as we usually only have a few stolen vehicles a year.
"I would attribute them all as a crime of opportunity," he said. "Three of the six were vehicles left unlocked with the key fobs left inside of the vehicles. We suspect that groups of individuals who were rummaging through cars stealing items realized the key fobs were inside and stole the cars as well."
Beaton said the other three vehicles were stolen from the same home on the same night. In that case, the keys to the vehicles were visible through an unlocked window of the home and the suspect(s) were able to open the window and take them.
"All of the vehicles have been recovered either in North St. Louis City or North St. Louis County, abandoned and unoccupied," Beaton said. "We have developed a couple of suspects but arrests are pending."
