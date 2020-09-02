On Point Hospitality’s Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins, the team behind Retreat Gastropub (6 N. Sarah Street) and Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell Boulevard), will open Lazy Tiger this Friday, Sept. 4. Located at 210 N. Euclid Ave., just north of Yellowbelly, Lazy Tiger is the group’s first true American cocktail bar. Reservations will be required for Lazy Tiger via Resy for a 1.5 hour seating. Guests can view the menu here.
"The menu has been over a year in the making,” said Tim Wiggins, co-owner and beverage director. “Lazy Tiger is a bartenders’ cocktail bar. It’s an exploration of what we’re drinking and find interesting, but with a fun, casual vibe. The person making your drink will also be serving the tables, so we want that to open a dialogue with the guest to try something new. You know when you sit at a bar and ask the bartender a bunch of questions — what’s that ingredient? Why do you serve it that way? What classic cocktail would you compare that to? Well, now you get that experience even at the tables. We encourage guests to be inquisitive.”
The menu will feature a rotating list of experimental cocktails developed by Lazy Tiger’s opening bar team of Wiggins, David Greteman (formerly of Taste and Elmwood), and Seth Wahlman (GM of Yellowbelly). Lazy Tiger will also offer a small menu of bar bites, developed by Yellowbelly’s Executive Chef Ben Tulin. Outdoor seating will also potentially be added as well as to-go cocktails and bites.
A menu of natural wines and craft beers will be available as well as a spirits list of a curated collection of 60 unique spirit brands.
Guests can discover cocktails like the Stutter Step with Elvelo blanco tequila, Mexican rum, curacao noir, vanilla, citrus, and clarified strawberry milk for a unique take on a margarita. The Tamarind Spritz features a housemade sour soda (made without citrus), tamarind, pomegranate, amaro pasubio, sweet vermouth and sparkling wine. The Whisper Cup is a take on Mexican Hot Chocolate as a flip, a London-style cocktail featuring egg, with La Venenosa Raicilla, green chartreuse, sweet vermouth, Mexican angostura, cinnamon, whole egg and chocolate meringue on top.
In addition to the cocktails, there will be a short menu of bites meant for imbibing like Calabrian crab dip with Ritz crackers, Chicken Pibil taquitos with salsa verde, garlic ranch, and cotija cheese, French fries and a short rib slab burger.
Lazy Tiger will be open from Tuesday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Reservations are required but walk-ins will be welcome if space allows. Seatings will be for a maximum of 90 minutes. Lazy Tiger will be operating at 50% capacity with 22 seats in total. Masks will be required whenever guests are not seated at their table. All bartender servers will wear masks at all times, maintain strict sanitation regulations, including time for cleaning tables between reservations. For more information about Lazy Tiger, visit www.lazytigerstl.com.