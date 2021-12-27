Despite opposition from numerous neighbors, the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 15 voted 6-2 to approve a driveway easement for a future West Adams home.
Mimi and Steve Meskill, owners of West Jefferson Properties, LLC, own two contiguous properties at 1334 W. Adams Ave. and 141 Horseshoe Drive. The two would like to build and live in a home on the presently empty West Adams lot overlooking Sugar Creek Valley.
The property currently has no access over Sugar Creek, and earlier this year, the Meskills submitted a request to construct a driveway easement on the west property line of 141 Horseshoe Drive to access the West Adams property.
The Meskills are requesting the easement due to a steep bluff on the south side of the creek with large boulders, which makes it difficult and expensive to build a bridge and driveway, as several other residents of West Adams Avenue have done to access their properties. The estimated cost for a bridge, driveway, retaining wall and other improvements is roughly $450,000.
Steve Meskill said that while he and his wife respect that neighbors don’t want change in their neighborhood, the proposed easement is the least disruptive solution.
“To build a bridge and driveway off West Adams would require removal of at least 18 significant trees, and many more would have roots disturbed. The bridge would need tons of rock brought in for the approach from West Adams, and even more rock for the driveway. The concrete abutments and steel for the bridge span would have staging areas for cranes and concrete mixers,” he said. “Receiving a driveway easement, which is permitted in our ordinances, would alleviate this entire disturbance to Sugar Creek Valley.”
The Meskills have also submitted a permit to demolish the house on Horseshoe Drive with the intent of building and selling a new property there.
“The house at 141 Horseshoe Drive was abandoned many years ago and it is beyond repair — black mold throughout, termite damage on many walls, live/dead animals and a foot of stagnant water in the basement,” Steve Meskill said, adding a new house will be built there conforming to the new historic district guidelines.
Project Goes To Council Despite Opposition From Neighbors
Numerous residents of Sugar Creek Ranch — an officially recognized historic neighborhood to which the Horseshoe property belongs — have spoken out against the easement, citing environmental impact, lowered property values, safety issues and noisy construction in an otherwise quiet historical subdivision.
Several expressed concerns about road upkeep with increased traffic on a Kirkwood-maintained one-way street to access a property on a different street.
“Never in the history of Sugar Creek Ranch has any neighbor on West Adams asked for an easement to their property by cutting through our subdivision,” said Karen Adams, whose family was among the first to move into the neighborhood in 1954.
“As respectable homeowners and stewards of our beautiful Sugar Creek Valley, every single homeowner on West Adams has built a total of eight bridges to their homes at their own expense,” she added. “Why should a developer, whose only concern is to save a buck, now get to bypass that common courtesy of land ownership and blast through our historic best-kept-secret-in-Kirkwood neighborhood and ruin over half a century of history, pride and memories?”
Despite the pleas of 13 residents at the Dec. 15 planning and zoning meeting, the commission ultimately voted in favor of recommending the project.
“It’s my view that the petitioner is proposing the most practical and least disruptive solution to building a new home for himself and his family,” Commissioner Allen Klippel said.
Commissioner Thomas Feiner, who also voted to approve the project, said the Meskills have met the conditions of “practical difficulty,” but conceded that he was “impressed” with the passion Sugar Creek residents have for their neighborhood.
Commissioner David Eagleton, who was one of the two dissenting votes, said he took issue with a Horseshoe Drive address being accessed through a different street. He said although the Meskills have met the requirements for the easement, he believes the move sets a dangerous precedent for future homeowners on West Adams. He was joined in voting “no” by Commissioner Darrell Scott.
The project will be scheduled for a public hearing before the Kirkwood City Council. A final vote on the matter could begin as early as Jan. 6, 2022.
Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19
Shortly after the Dec. 15 planning and zoning meeting, a member of the commission tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kirkwood’s Planning and Development Services Director Jonathan Raiche.
Raiche said that while other commissioners were notified due to their “close proximity,” it is the responsibility of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to notify other attendees and perform contact tracing.
According to Dave Robbins, who attended the meeting, there were around 60 attendees, many unmasked. He said he finds the lack of communication from the city troubling.
“I anticipated some outreach to those attending the meeting. To date, I have heard nothing,” he said on Tuesday, Dec. 21. “I realize it is only my opinion, but I think Kirkwood has an obligation to notify those in attendance about the positive test. Many of those who attended the meeting were over 70 and some had pre-existing conditions. They should have the opportunity to alert their doctors and get tested as their health circumstances dictate.”