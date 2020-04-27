Artwork by Kirkwood High School junior Rory Meister was selected to represent District 15 in the Missouri Art Education Association/Missouri Alliance for Arts Education Missouri Senate Art Competition. Meister is a student in Jason Hoening’s advanced placement 3D design class.
For the competition, student artwork images were submitted and organized by the 34 districts in Missouri. Each district selected one student submission. The artwork will be framed and displayed throughout the year at the Missouri Capitol to advocate legislator support for the arts. District 15 Senator Andrew Koening and representatives from MAAE and MAEA selected Rory’s art the winning piece to represent this part of Missouri.
For receiving this honor, Rory was invited to participate in a celebration at the Missouri state capitol and at the annual spring Missouri Art Educator’s Conference. These events were canceled in light of the coronavirus health concerns. A medal presentation will be scheduled for a later date.