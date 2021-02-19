At the request of County Executive Sam Page, the Civil Service Commission agreed on Thursday, Feb. 19, to add Juneteenth to the county’s holiday calendar, beginning this year.
The action comes after Page closed county offices in observation of Juneteenth in 2020, with the promise to seek approval from the Civil Service Commission to make it a standing holiday on the official county calendar.
“Last year, as our country responded to the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Juneteenth took on a greater meaning and received greater awareness,” said Page. “I heard from many of our employees and residents about what the day means to them. I am pleased to announce today that the Civil Service Commission voted to make Juneteenth an official county holiday.”
Juneteenth (June 19) marks the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States on that date in 1865.
“It’s important that we all take the opportunity to commemorate the historic gravity of Juneteenth,” Page said. “It’s a day to appreciate the changes that we have seen since the 19th century while also reflecting upon how we can each play a role in the changes that are yet to come.”