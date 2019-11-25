Citizens for Modern Transit, the regional transit advocacy organization, and AARP in St. Louis are working to activate the space around a Maplewood MetroBus Stop with the help of the City of Maplewood, Citizens National Bank and KaBOOM!, a national non-profit that partners with communities to expand play opportunities for kids. This joint initiative, known as the “Transit Stop Transformation Project” will convert the area at the southwest corner of Manchester Road and Marshall Avenue – adjacent to the Citizens National Bank parklet – into a fun, artistic space that encourages active play, cultivates community and increases transit use.
The design ideas for the Maplewood MetroBus stop will be shared during the Maplewood Christmas Tree Walk on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m., allowing the local community to weigh-in.
“The design team has done a wonderful job engaging the Maplewood community during the design phase of the project. Residents to business owners to transit riders weighed-in on what they would like to see happen through thought-provoking, creative workshops. We look forward to the unveiling of the design concept and a new transit stop that is truly integrated into the fabric of our community,” said Maplewood’s Community Development Director Laura Miller.
The design team, led by BlackArc Design, will be at the Maplewood MetroBus Stop sharing a design possibility that integrates play, creativity and interaction. The team will have summaries of the community input shared to-date and the current stage of the design. Attendees will be invited to share their thoughts on their favorite ideas and what would foster a more inclusive and engaging transit stop.
The partners will use the feedback from the event to develop the final design for installation in early 2020. To learn more, call Citizens for Modern Transit at (314) 231-7272 or visit www.cmt-stl.org.