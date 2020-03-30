This April brings the 50th annual Earth Day. Every Wednesday in April, Shepherd’s Center of Webster Kirkwood offers a fun and interactive presentation by “Green Jean” Ponzi from the EarthWays Center of Missouri Botanical Garden.
This Wednesday, April 1 is “Recycle Responsibly,” streamed at 1 p.m. CT.
Not even a virus has stopped this vital service. What happens to the stuff we put in our blue bins? Learn what, why and how to recycle — to keep recycling working for us all.
To register, email name to bsolomon@shepherdscenter-wk.org.The subject line should read “Green Wednesdays.”
Registrants will receive an email reply with instructions on how login for the online lectures using Zoom.
Green Wednesdays will also be held April 8, 15, 22 and 29.
Shepherd’s Center is soliciting ideas for future Green Wednesdays classes. Send preferences or ideas to greenresources@mobot.org.
Possibilities include native plants, monarchs and mosquitoes, compost, climate change, plastics, green shopping and positive green news.
Support Shepherd’s Center
COVID-19 has impacted all of St. Louis. The older adult population we serve experienced loneliness and isolation before this current crisis. The reality of social isolation has only become more challenging.
Shepherd’s Center classes and key services such as transportation have all been suspended. In order to stay connected to clients, Shepherd’s Center has adjusted. New initiatives like Phone Pals, Grocery Getters and online classes are underway.
To help sustain these new initiatives and continue to save seniors from social isolation, visit shepherdscenter-wk.org/home/donations.