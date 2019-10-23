Redevelopers of the former shopping plaza currently called Crestwood City Center are targeting December to submit new site plans, now with a tripled projected price tag from the original $100 million to $300 million.
Kent Evans, Walpert Properties Inc. partner and director of development, gave a project status update at an Oct. 22 Crestwood Board of Aldermen meeting, with quite a few interested residents in attendance. He said the goal was still to break ground on the site during 2020, although no firm dates or duration were revealed.
"This is not an easy development. Plans are bigger and better than previous envisioned," Evans said. "It's the most difficult project we've ever worked on. But just because it's difficult doesn't mean it's impossible."
The 1957-originated Crestwood Plaza mall was vacated in 2013 and demolished during 2017, leaving only large mounds of fill-dirt and organic plant growth on the site.
To read more of this developing story about a local landmark, be sure to read Julie Brown Patton's front-page article in this week's edition of the South County Times newspaper!