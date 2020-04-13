Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the St. Louis Earth Day Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 18, 2020, in Tower Grove Park.
In the meantime, everyone is invited to join together online at earthday-365.org for a Virtual Earth Day Festival April 18-26 in celebration of the worldwide 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
“The response from our local environmental community has been astounding — they have truly demonstrated resilience in the face of unexpected adversity. The result is nine days of exciting live programming that will represent the full spectrum of sustainability-focused organizations in St. Louis,” said St. Louis Earth Day Festival Executive Director Jess Watson.
Presenters include: Dr. Peter Raven, president emeritus of MOBOT; Maurice Muia, NRDC’s decarbonization climate advisor; Catherine Werner, St. Louis City’s Sustainability director; Great Rivers Environmental Law; OneSTL; USGBC; Dr. Odean Serrano of Countering Wildlife Trafficking; and Jean Ponzi of Earthworms.
Workshops will be provided by Forest ReLeaf, Audubon Society, Grow Solar, Straight Up Solar, Perennial, Heru Urban Farms, Mighty Cricket and EarthDance Farms.
Live virtual tours will include Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, Sustainable Backyard Tour, St. Louis Aquarium, St. Louis Composting, and Republic Services recycling facility.
Live performers will include Chris Otto, Scooter Brown, Cheeraz Gorman, Tommy Wasiuta, Alexis Coleman and Mark Pagano.
The event will include daily Yoga Flow from YogaBuzz, gardening and heritage skill classes, a Virtual Happy Hour from Young Friends of earthday365, Eco-trivia, Green Story Time, opportunities to win prizes and raffles and more. Local vendors and sponsors will be highlighted online within themed-experience areas such as arts and crafts, down on the farm, energy and green building, home and family, nature and wildlife, pets, social sustainability, transportation and alternative fuels, wellness and spirituality, and youth corner.
For more information, visit earthday-365.org/coming-soon.