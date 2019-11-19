Police are investigating what is currently being considered a murder/attempted suicide that occurred in Fenton on Nov. 19.
At approximately 12:34 p.m., St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a Holiday Inn Express at 1848 Bowles Avenue. Police were called for a welfare check after two women did not check out of their hotel room at the appropriate time.
Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, approximately 51 years old, suffering from apparent stab wounds in her hotel room. She was pronounced deceased on scene.
A second female, approximately 78, was also located on scene. She suffered from self-inflicted injury and was transported to a local hospital for life-saving treatment. She is expected to survive and is currently in police custody.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and remains active at this time.
Contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
