St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced via Twitter this morning that the stay-at-home order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak will be continued until at least mid-May.
“Our stay-at-home order will be extended for now and I will revisit it in mid-May. We have made progress, but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working,” Page wrote in a tweet at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 16.
St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson also extended the city’s stay-at-home order in a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday, April 15.
According to the most recent data from St. Louis County administration, the county is currently at 1,978 cumulative cases of coronavirus, with 82 confirmed in the last 24 hours. There have been 63 deaths.
For the most up-to-date information and resources, visit stlcorona.com.