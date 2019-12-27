Donna Bradshaw of Affton is this week’s winner of the Times & Word Newsletter contest Marcus Theater gift card drawing. Thanks to everyone who entered!
The answer to the clue was the Affton School District, and that was found on page 8 of the 12/20 South County Times. Affton School District schools are four days behind in their school year due to weather.
It's your last chance to win this week! If you received a clue in your e-mail newsletter, you'll have until Tuesday, 12/31 to submit that answer, and we'll announce the winner the following week, January 3rd!
Submit the correct answer via an online form. All correct answers submitted by Tuesday, Dec. 31, by 2 p.m. will be entered into a drawing for a $40 Marcus Theater gift card.
For more information visit, www.timesnewspapers.com/site/contest.html.