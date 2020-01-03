Peter Gaska of Webster Groves was the winner of the 12/27 contest with the answer being Bill Duncan, the name of the photographer who took the photo of the hummingbird on page 14 of the 12/27 Webster-Kirkwood Times.
Thanks to everyone who entered December’s newsletter contest and congratulations to all of the winners!
Sign up for the Times & Word Newsletter to receive local stories and community information directly to your e-mail inbox. Stay tuned for future newsletter contests and prizes! Find more information at www.timesnewspapers.com.