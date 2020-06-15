The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis recently announced its fall/winter 2020 – 2021 exhibition program with the ninth Great Rivers Biennial featuring award winners Kahlil Robert Irving, Tim Portlock and Rachel Youn. Also on view are two site-specific installations by Ebony G. Patterson reflecting on the garden as a recurring motif in her art.
All exhibits are on view September 11, 2020 through February 21, 2021.
Great Rivers Biennial 2020: Kahlil Robert Irving, Tim Portlock, Rachel Youn
The Great Rivers Biennial Awards Program, a collaborative initiative between CAM and the Gateway Foundation, recognizes emerging and mid-career artists working in the St. Louis metro area. For the ninth GRB, the three artists on view present a variety of artistic inquiry: Kahlil Robert Irving addresses cultural rules set by colonialism and white supremacy in the installation "At Dusk;" Tim Portlock, through his large-scale prints, explores ideas of optimism, displacement, and social visibility in the U.S.; and Rachel Youn transforms materials found on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace into kinetic sculptures.
Ebony Patterson’s immersive gardens emerge out of a complex entanglement of race, gender, class and violence. Patterson's exhibition represents a new phase of the garden motif that has run throughout her practice. An immersive Front Gallery installation is juxtaposed to a new, site-specific garden piece on the museum's 60-foot-long Project Wall. For Patterson, the garden serves as a postcolonial symbol of a past that is never fully buried. Within Patterson’s schema, gardens are places of internment as well as hiding places, and never far from notions of violence, of memorial, of blood and tears.
Upcoming for Spring/Summer 2021:
"Stories of Resistance," March 12 – August 15, 2021
Stories of Resistance examines the myriad ways in which resistance takes form across the world. Through the perspectives of an international array of artists, the exhibition sheds light on the situations from which acts of resistance emerge. To encompass the epic range of human resistance worldwide, the exhibition activates the entire museum space, inside and outside, with chronicles of multidisciplinary actions.