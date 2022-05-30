Webster Groves Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson said the city made a “strategic stride forward” in its commitment to improving the safety of its streets when the council last week added biking, pedestrian and traffic-calming improvements to the city’s American Rescue Plan fund usage.
Peterson’s comments were part of last week’s “City Chats,” a Facebook Live event hosted by the city. The chat focused on traffic issues in Webster Groves, and more than two dozen participants tuned in to view and ask questions. A recording of the event is available on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/webstergrovescity.
Webster Groves Council Member David Franklin, liaison for the city’s traffic advisory commission, and Webster Groves Police Capt. Greg Perks said the recently-reinvigorated commission is a valuable resource for residents with ideas or concerns.
“I absolutely love the idea of what the traffic advisory commission can do here in the city of Webster Groves,” Franklin said. “Just like any other board or commission, it’s comprised of citizens who volunteer their time, resources and intellect to make a better city. It is pretty much led by the ideas and proposals that those citizens bring forward, with direction and leadership from our police department and public works department.”
In just the past year, Franklin said the commission has looked at stop sign usage, parking issues and a number of traffic-calming proposals throughout the city. Those proposals, he said, are important steps in creating a more conducive environment for biking, pedestrians and vehicles.
One resident asked if anything could be done about the increase in traffic volume along Marshall Avenue due to the current closure of Manchester west of Hanley, which the Missouri Department of Transportation expects to remain closed through August.
Unaware of the issue until the resident brought it to his attention, Perks said the police department will investigate and plan to increase traffic enforcement in that area to ensure safety.
Perks also encouraged residents to contact Sgt. Jason Flanery at flaneryj@webstergrovesmo.gov with specific traffic concerns on their street, or if they are interested in a speed trailer being used in their area. The city currently has one speed trailer and is exploring additional units. The trailer is typically used in high volume traffic areas or where complaints or concerns have been documented. It allows the police department to collect data such as the number of cars traveling on the roadway and the speed of each car, which allows them to take remediation considerations to the Traffic Advisory Commission.
The Traffic Advisory Commission currently has one vacant seat. Residents are encouraged to apply by filling out an online application, available at www.webstergrovesmo.gov/FormCenter. The commission’s next meeting is Wednesday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m.