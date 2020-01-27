A potential plan for Bi-State Development to take over operations for the insolvent Loop Trolley for four years and incorporate it into Bi-State’s transit system came to a dead end as two of its committees failed to advance the plan to Bi-State’s Board of Commissioners.
At a joint meeting on Jan. 24, Bi-State’s Operations Committee and Audit, Finance and Administration Committee, both of which include members of the Board of Commissioners, heard a proposed plan presented by Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach. After almost two hours of discussion, Commissioner Rose Windmiller made a motion to forward the proposal to the Board of Commissioners for a final vote. The motion was not seconded, effectively killing it.
Committee members had a number of questions and concerns, including whether or not the trolley actually qualifies as transit or duplicates existing Bi-State services.
The Loop Trolley covered a 2.2-mile route with its western end on Delmar, near the University City Public Library, ending at the Missouri History Museum. Bi-State has bus routes that go through the area and there is a MetroLink station on DeBaliviere.
During a public comment portion, two area residents voiced their opposition to the plan. Mitch Eagles, a resident of the City of St. Louis, expressed concern that the trolley failed to help the community and only benefitted Joe Edwards, a Loop businessman who has long been a proponent of the trolley. Edwards, along with several area political figures, serves on the board of the Trolley Transportation Development District (TDD), which financed the trolley’s operations.
“This was shoved into Bi-State’s lap. You can’t expect people to use it if it doesn’t run adequate hours,” said Eagles.
Eagles suggested that Bi-State look at what makes a similar, free trolley system in Kansas City successful.
The other speaker was Tom Sullivan, a University City resident and longtime observer of local politics.
“This would be a big mistake ... this has never been feasible from a financial standpoint,” he said. “The Loop Trolley has never made sense and it makes less sense for Bi-State to revive it.”
The project had been funded from several sources including private donations as well as federal grants, including money from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). It cost just over $51 million in total.
During the meeting, in response to questions, Moktee Ahmed, the FTA’s regional administrator, said that if the trolley were not revived and went into default, the FTA might consider litigation to recoup some of its grant money. Possible litigation would like be against the Trolley taxing district and East-West Gateway Council of Governments. Had Bi-State taken over operations of the trolley, funding would have come from leftover funds from federal grants that Bi-State had received for other projects that have been finished.
During the meeting, Roach said he had spoken with both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Both Krewson and Page serve on the TDD board with Roach, Edwards and University City Mayor Terry Crow.
Windmiller also expressed concern about Bi-State operating the trolley for four years, with no provision for any sort of benchmarks to be made at regular intervals during that time.
The Trolley stopped operations in December 2019 after months of low ridership and various technical problems with equipment, including one of three planned cars never operating. After the meeting, John Meyer, president of the Loop Trolley Company, (LTC) which oversaw day to day operations of the trolley, expressed his disappointment with the decision.
“This is a sad day for the St. Louis region ... I don’t feel optimistic (about a possible future for the system). The best system is what Taulby Roach was proposing, to have the Trolley as an integrated part of Bi-State’s Transit system,” he said. “The trolley was quirky and unique, like lots of Joe Edward’s visions.”
After the meeting, University City officials released a statement from Mayor Terry Crow.
“While it is too early to know what will come next for the Loop Trolley, University City is open to being part of any conversations with the Transportation Development District and regional partners as we move forward. As this process continues, our top priority is the vitality of our community and local businesses,” said Crow.
After the meeting, Sullivan commented on the results of the discussion.
“These boards finally caught on that (the trolley) was not worth the support from Bi-State, and finally decided not to go forward. This project failed since the beginning and was not worthy of support from Bi-State,” he said.