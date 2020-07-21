The annual full moon in August is traditionally when thousands of cyclists from across the Midwest take to the streets of Downtown St. Louis, exploring the nighttime sights and sounds of the city without traffic. This year however, in light of the COVID19 pandemic, the Moonlight Ramble will be taking place virtually.
Registration for the 56th edition of the Moonlight Ramble Daylight Edition is now open. This year's partner is Trailnet, and a portion of each registration will go to to help them advance their mission to foster healthy, active, and vibrant communities where walking, biking, and the use of public transit are a way of life.
Registration Includes:
- Access to the Moonlight Ramble Century — a virtual challenge to ride 100 miles over a period of days, weeks or months. Choose the time, place and speed and the app will track distance.
- Exclusive access to the Ramble Facebook Group to share rides, century progress and other tomfoolery with the fellow Ramblers.
- Extended Early Bird Pricing for the 2021 Moonlight Ramble any time prior to the T-shirt deadline, two to three weeks before the 2021 event.
During the registration process, Ramblers will have the option to purchase a glow-in-the dark Moonlight Ramble shirt.