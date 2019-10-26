Attention: All residents within the Webster-Kirkwood Times and South County Times distribution area
In the interest of safety, rather than risk the potential danger of having our delivery contractors out driving on Halloween night, residents who receive a paper copy of the Webster-Kirkwood Times or South County Times newspapers delivered to their home will *not* have those thrown to them on Thursday night, 10/31.
Rather, our carriers will receive their papers on Friday morning, 11/1, and will deliver throughout the day. Some residents may not receive papers until Friday evening or overnight into Saturday.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we value the safety of our contractors and our fellow community members!
Our regular Thursday delivery schedule will resume the following week, and we will post another update for our Thanksgiving and Christmas schedules if there are any variations.