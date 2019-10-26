St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Rain likely. High 51F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.