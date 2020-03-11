Candidate endorsement letters will be accepted only as paid letters. The charge will be $1.10 per word and must include the name of the person(s) who paid for the letter. Such letters can run on the letters page, but will be noted as paid advertisement. The Times reserves right of refusal for personal attack, obvious falsehood and slander. The deadline will be 10 a.m. Mondays. Such letters must be sent to: advertising@timesnewspapers.com.
