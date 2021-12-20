Downtown Kirkwood received some unusual visitors spreading holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Midwest Jeepthing Club rolled through town with a police escort and over 30 decorated Jeeps. The club partnered with One Heart Family Ministry to locate families to adopt and launched the “Christmas Blessing & Jeep Lights Parade” by presenting thousands of dollars in gifts to six foster families and 24 kids.
The gifts were made possible by member donations, a matched club gift and a donation from Blue Beast Jeep. Club sponsor Up in Smoke also provided full Christmas dinners for all six families. The Jeep pictured is owned by David and Amberly Lucky of St. Charles, who were coordinators of the event. The couple has dubbed the Jeep as “Griswold.” Happy Holidays from the Midwest Jeepthing!