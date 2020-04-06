A beloved annual event has become another victim of the COVID-19 crisis, as the 2020 Fair St. Louis organizers have announced that this year’s Fair St. Louis festivities and annual Fourth of July parade have been canceled amid concerns for public safety.
“While we are saddened to cancel two of our region’s most popular and free Fourth of July celebrations, the safety of our community is of utmost importance to us,” said Fair St. Louis Chairman David Estes. “Fair Saint Louis and America’s Birthday Parade embody the prideful spirit of our city, and over the past few weeks, we’ve seen that spirit shine so brightly within our community as we face this unthinkable challenge together.”
Festivities were scheduled for July 2-4 in downtown St. Louis. The decision to cancel the free events was made by the Fair St. Louis Foundation and America’s Birthday Parade boards, the city of St. Louis, and the National Park Service, in coordination with key sponsors and stakeholders.
This year would have marked Fair St. Louis’ 40th anniversary, as well as the 138th anniversary of America’s Birthday Parade.
“We look forward to returning to downtown St. Louis and celebrating with our community in the future when the time is right,” said David Plufka, chairman of America’s Birthday Parade. “Until then, please stay safe and be mindful of the health and safety of others. We are in this together and we will get through this together.”