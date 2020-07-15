The Fabulous Fox Theatre turned on their stage lights to welcome the finalists of the 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, produced by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (FoxPACF). The final round of the competition was originally scheduled to be performed in front of a live audience in April at the Fox, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a partnership with Nine PBS, the finalists were provided the opportunity to compete and perform on the Fox Stage for a special broadcast airing Monday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.
The finalists performed in front of a small group of their closest family and friends with a minimal film and stage crew working behind the scenes.
Finalists — including a variety of singers, musicians, dancers, aerialists, and a juggler — were directed by Tony Parise, Broadway actor, dancer, director, choreographer and St. Louis native, who returned for his 10th year to write the script and direct the finals. Parise worked with choreographer Yvonne Meyer Hare and music director Steve Neale to prepare the young performers for competition and filming on the Fox Stage.
Finalists are judged by St. Louis area arts professionals with careers spanning music, dance, and Broadway. This year’s judges are: Audrey Kwong (Operations Manager at the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra); Antonio Douthit-Boyd (Co-Artistic Director of Dance at COCA); Carl Nappa (Grammy nominated Executive Music Producer); Taylor Louderman (Broadway Actress and 2018 Tony Nominee); Ken Page (Award-winning Actor, Director and Singer); and Denise Thimes (Award-winning Jazz Vocalist and Recording Artist). Students will be judged on technical ability, stage presence, interpretation, and originality.
The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place winners will be announced on Nine PBS at the conclusion of the program. Following the broadcast, viewers are encouraged to join emcee Ben Nordstrom and last year’s winner Joanna Serenko, a singer/songwriter and Kirkwood High School Alum who recently appeared on singing competition "The Voice," for an online celebration on the FoxPACF website foxpacf.org.
The online celebration will feature a special performance by Serenko and additional prizes and scholarships will be announced including voting for the $1,000 cash prize for the Audience Choice Award.
Additional details about the Nine PBS broadcast, subsequent re-broadcast, and online celebration can be found here.