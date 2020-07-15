St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.